Police imposter held in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ, OCTOBER 1

Police arrested an imposter who had been conducting fake exams for various government positions by promising them jobs in Parsa.

A police team led by Inspector Nirmal Paneru from Birta Ward Police Office arrested Ajaya Kumar Raya (Yadav) of Jitpursimara sub-metropolis, Bara, from Birgunj metropolis, where he and a few of his aides were conducting fake exams in the name of Public Service Commission yesterday.

Police had received a tipoff about the imposter.

Donning the uniform of a superintendent of police, he was arrested from Dev Party Palace of Nagawa, Birgunj.

“As per our investigation, he had wheedled Rs 1,000 from each of 21 persons as entrance fee for the fake exam and got them to pay up to Rs 35,000 in advance to land a job,” said Parsa District Police Office DSP Manojit Kunwar.

Raya is said to have conducted fake exams for the post of assistant sub-inspector of Nepal Police and the posts of assistant informants and second-class non-gazetted officers of National Investigation Department.

It was revealed that he used to visit Parawanipur Police Post and Nagawa Area Police Office and had also used the police vehicle of Parwanipur Area Police Post at different times.

Among the persons defrauded are two women from Yadav’s own village.

“He promised to fix us in some government positions and got us to fill what he called exam forms. We believed him and filled the forms and went to sit for the so-called exam. It was only when police raided the exam site and nabbed him that we came to know about the fraud,” said one of the victims from Yadav’s village.

“Everyone in the village recognised him as a police officer. He used to come home riding a police vehicle,” she added.

Further, DSP Kunwar informed that police seized 29 admit cards for the post of police ASI, NID assistant informants and second-class non-gazetted officers. Similarly, police have also arrested five other persons who were helping Yadav conduct the fake exam.

Police, citing their preliminary investigation, said the fraudster had tricked them too, into helping him by peddling lies.

Yadav spent 110 days in prison over misuse and forgery of government stamps and signature five years ago.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

