Police, local reps destroy chhau huts in Dadeldhura district

Himalayan News Service

Dadeldhura, January 23

Under the Chhau Hut Demolition Campaign launched by police, as many as 25 chhau huts have been demolished in coordination with local representatives in Dadeldhura.

Dadeldhura District Police Office started the campaign ofdemolishing the chhau huts a week ago.

Chhau practice continues unabated though various national and international organisations have been launching campaigns against the malpractice. Police said a joint team of police and local representatives had been demolishing chhau huts.

As many as 25 chhau huts have been demolished at wards 6 and 7 of Aalitaal Rural Municipality.

DSP Dadhiram Neupane at DPO said local representatives along with ward chairmen of the concerned wards participated in the campaign.

The team also informed people about the law of the land regarding the illegal practice. Chairman Bal Bahadur Gurung of Aalitaal Rural Municipality said the campaign was effective due to participation of police and local representatives.

“We will start the process of taking action against those who force women to live in chhau huts,” he said.

DSP Neupane said the campaign that started from Aalitaal Rural Municipality would be launched at all the local levels of the district. “All chhau huts will be destroyed within a week if the local levels support the campaign,” said DSP Neupane.

A version of this article appears in print on January 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

