Police seize 299 vehicles in Jhapa

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, April 8

Police in Jhapa today seized 299 vehicles for violating the government-imposed lockdown.

According to Superintendent of Police at District Police Office Krishna Koirala, vehicles were seized in Damak, Jhiljhile, Maidhar, Gauradaha, Gauriganj, Bhadrapur, Mechinagar and Birtamod.

“As many as 280 motorbikes, 12 auto-rickshaws, two tractors and five cars and jeeps were seized and are now with the police as they were found to be plying the roads in violation of the lockdown. They’ll be returned by following necessary procedure once the lockdown ends,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, police in the district have come up with the policy of on-the-road detention for people violating the lockdown.

“As people were found to be coming out of their homes unnecessary on different pretexts, now onwards such lockdown violators will be made to stand on the road for two hours as punishment as per the new policy,” police said.

Over 50 persons found to be thus violating the lockdown were subjected to the new action in the district today.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook