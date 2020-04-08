Police use improvised man-catcher-stick to detain lockdown offenders in Banke

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: Police in Banke district have started using improvised man-catcher-stick to arrest those who come outside to the street ignoring the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the pandemic COVID-19.

In fear of pandemic COVID-19, police started using locally made four to five-feet-long stick that can easily take control of the offenders without direct contact of person-to-person, according to Inspector Suraj Khatri at Banke District Police Office (DPO).

As many as 48 persons including two women have been arrested in two days, so far, according to the DPO.

The law enforcers mobilised in various places of Nepalgunj starting from BP chok until 7:00 pm yesterday arrested the lockdown offenders, spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shiva Bahadur Singh said.

Those arrested on the first day were set free after taking their class for an hour, the DSP said, and warned that from now on, strict action would be taken against those who ignore lockdown. The one who ignore the lockdown will be prosecuted bringing them to the justice, DSP Singh said.

