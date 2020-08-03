Police vital for ensuring peace: CM Gurung

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Pokhara, August 2

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung today said that Gandaki Province Police Office had to play a significant role in enforcing peace and controlling crime.

CM Gurung handed over keys of vehicles provided by the provincial government to Gandaki Province Police Chief DIG Ghanashyam Aryal at a programme organised in Pokhara today. The government handed over the vehicles to the province police office and it’s subordinates.

The government has provided four Tata Pickup vans and 28 motorcycles for the security organisation with the aim of establishing peace and safety in the province and controlling criminal activities.

CM Gurung said the police network had to be resourceful for the success of the government. He added he had accorded top priority to development of the police organisation as they represented the government in different parts of the country.

Similarly, Gandaki Province Internal Affairs and Law Minister Hari Bahadur Chuman said resources were crucial to make security related works more effective.

He expressed commitment to equip police units with adequate resources.

DIG Aryal said the police would make use of the vehicles to establish peace and control crime.

