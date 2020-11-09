Postal Highway upgradation works gaining momentum in Kailali

DHANGADHI: Construction work related to the upgradation of the Postal Highway in Kailali section has accelerated after four months of contracts being signed.
Although the contract for the Highway upgradation in Kailali was signed between Postal Highway Directorate and the construction company last in June, the works on it had not started before last Friday.
The upgradation plan includes widening of the three-kilometre road section to a four-lane road from Campus Chok to Manohara (Kalika Temple) in Dhangadhi, and the remaining 41 kilometres in the Kailali section to two lanes.
According to the agreement, the upgradation is scheduled to be completed within the next 30 months.
The construction works have started in the 44-kilometre main postal highway in Kailali and 29.7 kilometre Lamki-Tikapur link road, informed the Postal Highway planning office.
Of the Lamki-Tikapur road section, 10 kilometres long four-lane road will be constructed while the remaining road will be of two lanes, informed Padam Bahadur Madai, an engineer at the Postal Highway road planning office, Dhangadhi.
The earlier 60 kilometres long Dhangadhi-Satti road section was narrow and of low quality. With the increasing traffic on the road section and degradation of the road, Postal Highway Directorate had decided to contract the 30-month-long upgradation plan, added engineer Madai.
