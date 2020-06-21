Pregnant women complain of ill treatment

Damauli, June 20
Pregnant women, who landed in Nepal from Dubai yesterday have complained about poor treatment by Nepali Army personnel in the course of escorting them to their homes.
A group of 40 women —16 from Dubai and 24 from Maldives — comprising mostly pregnant women arrived in Tanahun today.
The pregnant women have accused the Nepali Army team responsible for escorting them of neglecting them on their way home.
“We were held up for five long hours in Kathmandu itself. We were held-up for some time again when we arrived in Anbukhaireni,” said the women.
“We’re ready to undergo health check-up and other procedure recommended by the government. But it is not good to trouble pregnant women unnecessarily by holding them on the way for long time,” they said.
Tanahun Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari said he was not aware about poor treatment of the women.
“I will find out what had actually happened,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
