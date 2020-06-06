Prez sends video message to Global Vaccine Summit-2020

• ONCE OVER

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari sent a video message to the Global Vaccine Summit-2020, which was held on Thursday.

The virtual summit was hosted by Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom, in association with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, with the aim of garnering supports for developing vaccines, reducing disease inequality and creating a healthier world.

In her message, President Bhandari stressed the need for ensuring equitable access of vaccines to all. She appreciated the contribution made by GAVI in the health sector, particularly towards achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The president called upon the international community to come forward with renewed commitments for this noble cause.

Highlighting achievements made by Nepal through the immunisation programme, President Bhandari expressed solidarity to all global initiatives for shared happiness and well-being.

She also extended best wishes to the scientists involved in research work for development of vaccine against COVID-19.

