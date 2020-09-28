President issues three ordinances

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued three ordinances, including one related to prevention and control of acid and other harmful chemicals.

The President issued these ordinances in accordance with Article 114 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal and on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

The ordinances issued today include the Ordinance on Acid and Other Hazardous Chemical Substances (Regulation), the Ordinance on Amendment of Some Nepal Acts Related to Criminal Offence and Criminal Procedure and the Ordinance on Nepal Police and Province Police (Work Operation, Supervision and Coordination) First Amendment, spokesperson for the Office of the President, Hari Prasad Dahal, stated in a press note.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook