President of Bangladesh arrives for his four-day visit

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Mohammad Abdul Hamid, has arrived in the capital today for his four-day official goodwill visit to Nepal.

At the invitation of President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid is paying his visit from November 12 to 15.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari received President Hamid at the airport. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Tribhuvan International Airport upon his arrival.

During the visit, President Bhandari will host a banquet in honour of her Bangladeshi counterpart and his delegation. Similarly, Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, along with other senior leaders, will call on President Hamid.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladeshi President is also scheduled to visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites of Kathmandu Valley.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook