KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has given seal of approval to government’s proposal to prorogue the ongoing House session and has thereby endorsed the same.

With this, the current session of Federal Parliament will come to an end effective from 5:00 pm today.

Rt. Hon. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari prorogues 6th session of the federal parliament from 5 pm today, upon a recommendation from the Government of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/9BgVscwlKF — Parliament & Nepal (@ParliamentNepal) July 2, 2020

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had visited the President before conducting the meeting of Council of Ministers earlier today.

Tensions are rife within the ruling Nepal Communist Party as top-leaders of the Standing Committee recently asked the PM to step down reasoning that the Oli-government has failed to deliver, while accusing him of promoting and papering intra-party factions.

Cornered in the party, PM Oli recently summoned Ministers and other leaders close to him for consultations on what could be his next move. Many, however, suggested that he take the rival faction into confidence and mend fences.

However, it is yet to bee seen how things unfold with the government’s recent move to end the house session at a time when important bills — including citizenship, CIAA’s jurisdiction, and even the much contested MCC — are being deliberated.

