PM Oli calls for universal access to COVID vaccines

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 4

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for universal access to COV- ID-19 vaccines, once they become available.

Addressing the General Debate of the ‘31st Special Session of the UN General Assembly in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic’ through a pre-recorded video today, PM Oli said, “The vaccines must be truly global public goods and cannot be the means of maximising profit.” He also called for the genuine collective commitment to fend off the crisis, save lives and protect societies.

PM Oli further stressed the need to demonstrate global solidarity and cooperation to tackle the pressing challenges such as poverty, hunger, rising inequality, climate crisis and global pandemic. He also shared the pandemic response of the Government of Nepal aimed at protecting people’s lives, strengthening health care system and building a sustainable and resilient recovery.

The PM stated that testing and treatment services were provided free of cost to the needy people. He also claimed that the health systems in federal, provincial, and local levels were well-equipped with necessary infrastructures, human and financial resources, and medical equipment. “Beginning from almost none, we have extended PCR testing facility to 68 laboratories across the country. We have developed a total of 48 COVID related protocols and guidelines. We are moving ahead with the target of building hospitals with basic health care facilities in all the 753 local levels,” he said.

PM Oli emphasised the need to provide greater support to the vulnerable countries in special situation to help them stabilise their economy, safeguard fiscal space, and tackle debt crisis.

He further said that the pandemic should not be used as a pretext for backtracking from international solidarity and commitments. PM Oli underscored the need to align the rebuilding efforts with the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement with more investment in health care and social protection, infrastructure and job creations.

A total of 155 leaders, including 37 heads of state and 39 heads of government, are scheduled to address the special session. The two-day special session will conclude tomorrow.

