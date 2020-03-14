Prime minister discharged, advised to avoid workload

Sabitri Dhakal

Kathmandu, March 13

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who underwent a second kidney transplant surgery on March 4, was discharged today from Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital after doctors expressed satisfaction with his recovery. The PM was admitted to the hospital on March 2.

The PM has been told to maintain personal hygiene and avoid exposing himself to risk of infection. “He should maintain distance from people, especially those suffering from respiratory illnesses,” said Uttam Kumar Sharma, Urology Department head at TUTH. Sharma was one of the members of the medical team involved in the PM’s surgery.

Doctors advised the PM to take proper rest, eat normal food and avoid workload. “He should sleep properly, take medicines on time and avoid crowd,” Sharma added.

The PM has also been advised not to lift heavy objects or exert physical or mental pressure. Sharma said the PM was told to restrict travel for the time being and cut down on face-to-face meetings.

He said the PM would have to take immunosuppressant drugs lifelong. Immunosuppressant reduces the body’s immune system to make the body less likely to reject a transplanted organ, added the doctor.

Sharma added that the PM’s wound was healing, but the stitches haven’t been removed. “We’ll remove them after some days,” said Sharma.

“We will be in regular contact with the PM and will provide him medical care whenever he needs,” said Sharma.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors from TUTH with active involvement of Senior Kidney Transplant Surgeon Anant Kumar from India.

Oli’s niece Samikshya Sangraula, who is in her thirties, had donated one of her kidneys to the PM. Sangraula was discharged on March 11.

Ministers in the government and top leaders of the ruling party reached the hospital to extend their good wishes to the prime minister.

Oli had undergone his first renal transplant in India in 2007 after both his kidneys had failed.

A version of this article appears in print on March 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

