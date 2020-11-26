Probe committee to investigate on-duty police officer who went out of contact in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: A committee has been formed to investigate the chief at Kailali’s Malakheti-based Area Police Office (APO), who went out of contact for eight hours on Tuesday night.

Chief at the APO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bahadur Chaudhary will be investigated by the committee formed in coordination with Superintendent of Police (SP) Dilip Deuba at Sudurpaschim Province Riot Control Battalion, Kanchanpur, for going out of contact, according to Sudurpaschim Province Police Office.

Spokesperson at the Province Police Office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Kumar Singh informed that the five-member probe committee has been given five days to submit a report together with advice, after the investigation.

Police in Kailali district searched for DSP Chaudhary who reportedly went out of contact from 9:00 pm on Tuesday. He was found at Budhitola in Godavari Municipality of the district the following day.

DSP Chaudhary has claimed that he could not come into contact due to poor network in the region where he had gone to collect information.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook