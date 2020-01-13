Probe into Mahato’s murder under way

Himalayan News Service

Janakpurdham, January 12

Inspector Ram Kumar Yadav, in-charge of Dhalkebar Area Police Office at Mithila Municipality was recalled to District Police Office over the murder of Dilip Mahato in Dhanusha today.

It is learnt that Inspector Yadav was recalled to the district police office for investigation after Mahato’s body was taken from the incident site without following due process. Locals have charged that Mahato’s body was picked from the incident site without documenting the details and evidences.

Dhanusha SP Ramesh Kumar Basnet, however, said Yadav was recalled to the district police office as a part of the regular transfer not for taking action against him. A source said Yadav was recalled on the third day after the incident to take departmental action against him.

Dilip Mahato, 24, was run over by a tipper and murdered when he tried to stop unauthorised sand mining on the banks of the local Aaurahi khola at 4:00am on Friday. “The arrested crusher industry proprietor Bipin Mahato, tipper driver Mundruk Mahato, loader Jitendra Mahato and Roshan Yadav are being interrogated,” said SP Basnet.

After the post-mortem, family members accepted Mahato’s body and cremated it on the banks of Aaurahi khola last evening.

Mahato’s 75-year-old grandfather Ramprit Mahato had lit the funeral pyre. Hundreds of locals had participated in the funeral procession.

To protest Mahato’s killing, Community Forest Users’ Federation Province 2 took out a rally at Mithila Municipality with a charter of demands including giving martyr’s status to Mahato, and severe punishment to the perpetrators.

Local youths also staged a protest rally with demand to declare Mahato a martyr and punish the perpetrators harshly in Janakpurdham.

A version of this article appears in print on January 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook