Prohibitory order extended for another five days till September 4 in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: District Administration Office, Kailali has extended the prohibitory order for another five days.

The 10-day prohibitory order imposed in the district will come to an end after 12:00 am on Monday. The DAO has decided to announce the extension of restriction for another five days a day before the prohibitory order ends. The extended prohibitory order will end on September 4.

Kailali’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Yagyaraj Bohara said that prohibitory order has been extended with the advice from concerned authorities in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The district has witnessed a halt in public transportation, trade and closure of government offices during prohibitory order. The movement of people has come to halt as security personnel has intensified the security check.

Do not extend prohibitory order: Local traders appeal to authorities

Local traders have appealed to CDO Bohara not to extend the prohibitory order citing loss in the business.

A group of traders and other businesspersons led by the president of Kailali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhangadhi, Pushparaj Kunwar today reached the DAO and called on the CDO. The group made a request not to extend the prohibitory order citing the loss they had incurred due to lockdown and prohibitory order

