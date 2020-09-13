Prohibitory order extended in Siraha district

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











SIRAHA, SEPTEMBER 12

Citing increasing rate of COVID-19 infections, the district administration office has extended the existing prohibitory order by two more weeks in Siraha. The extended order will come into force from midnight today and will last until September 26.

The DAO has written to all 17 local levels, political stakeholders, chamber of commerce and industry and social organisations, seeking their cooperation in enforcing the restrictive order.

The administration, however, informed that the restrictions had been eased to some extent for the extended period of the prohibitory order.

Though schools, weekly bazaars and gyms will be closed and meetings and rallies will be banned, people will be allowed to travel in private and public transport by keeping safe distance and wearing face masks.

Regarding public transportation, vehicle operators are required to adopt strict safety measures such as keeping only one passenger in one seat and disinfecting the seat each time a passenger gets off.

Vehicles with passengers’ seats facing each other won’t be allowed to operate. The drivers and helpers of public vehicles are required to wear masks.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook