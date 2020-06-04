Prohibitory order imposed in Gulmi, Jumla to contain coronavirus spread

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA/SURKHET, JUNE 3

District administrations of Gulmi and Jumla today imposed prohibitory order to contain the spread of coronavirus in these districts.

The order will be effective in Gulmi till June 14 and till June 5 in Jumla.

Gulmi CDO Bharat Kumar Sharma said the prohibitory order would remain in effect till midnight of June 14 in the district.

Except for ambulances and vehicles carrying essential commodities, vehicular movement has been banned. The DAO has urged locals not to venture out except for emergency. Hospitals, pharmacies and petrol pumps will, however, stay open. The notice states that anyone violating the diktat will be jailed from one to six months.

Jumla DAO has issued a prohibitory order from Wednesday till Friday midnight.

The DAO said the prohibitory order had to be imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community after locals and security personnel returning from India tested positive for the virus in the district.

