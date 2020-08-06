RAUTAHAT/SUNSARI, AUGUST 5
Fifteen district administration offices have imposed prohibitory order to break the chain of COVID transmission across the country. With the detection of COVID-19 in the community, Rautahat DAO has decided to clamp prohibitory order in the district from August 8 to 16.
Rautahat CDO Basudev Ghimire said a meeting of the district security committee today decided to impose the order.
A press statement signed by CDO Ghimire states that prohibitory order will be in place from August 8 to 16 to contain the COVID spread. All services, businesses and market paces will be closed down. The Nepal-India border will be shut during the period.
People defying the prohibitory order will be punished.
A ward chair from Rajdevi Municipality tested positive for the virus last week. It is reported that COVID-19 has spread in the community. The ward chair underwent the PCR test for COVID at Hetauda on his way to Kathmandu for treatment. On the same day, the ward chair’s wife was electrocuted to death.
Around 300 people, including a former lawmaker, had participated in the condolence ceremony for the deceased.
Four persons, who had attended the condolence ceremony, one each from wards 5 and 2 of Chandrapur Municipality tested positive for the virus yesterday.
With COVID spreading in the community, the DAO has enforced the prohibitory order from August 8 to 16.
Similarly, saying that COVID had spread in the community, Sunsari DAO imposed a prohibitory order in the district.
Sunsari CDO Phadindramani Pokhrel said the order would be effective in all the local levels across the district starting from midnight.
Sunsari Superintendent of Police Kamal Thapa said the prohibitory order would be enforced from midnight of August 5 till August 10. Vehicles have been banned from plying, while marketplaces and businesses will stay closed.
SP Thapa said the order would make it easy for local levels to enforce the lockdown imposed by them. Dharan, Itahari, Duhabi and Inurawa, among other local levels, have already imposed lockdown to curb the COVID transmission.
According to the home ministry, Saptari, Dhanusha, Nuwakot, Morang, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Bajhang, Sarlahi and Synagja have clamped the prohibitory order. Parsa, Bara and Sarlahi DAOs have enacted an indefinite order while Saptari, Banke and Syangja have decided to clamp the order from August 10, August 8 and August 7, respectively.
Prohibitory order has also been imposed at Birtamod and Arjundhara of Jhapa and Biratnagar of Morang districts.
Mahottari DAO has also clamped prohibitory order in Jaleswor Municipality and Mahottari Rural Municipality. The order has been enforced at Janakpurdham Sub-metropolis in Dhanusha. The order has also been issued in Nuwakot’s headquarters and Bajhang’s Thalara Rural Municipality. The prohibitory order was also issued in Marma Rural Municipality of Darchula.
