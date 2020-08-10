Prohibitory order in Saptari extended

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











SAPTARI, AUGUST 9

Saptari District Administration Office has extended a prohibitory order in the district for a week until 11:00pm August 18.

The prohibitory order that was clamped in the district on August 4 following a surge in COVID-19 infection cases is expiring on August 10 at 5:00pm.

The meeting of the district security committee and the district crisis management centre today under Chief District Officer Shankar Hari Acharya decided to extend the prohibitory order, said Ananda Thakur, Administrative Officer and Information Officer at the DAO.During the prohibitory order, mobility of people is restricted completely except during emergencies.

The District Administration Office has completely prohibited operation of any vehicle except ambulances and vehicles carrying essential goods such as food grains, cooking gas, milk, water, medicines, petroleum products, vegetables and the vehicles for emergency services such as communications, health, electricity and banks.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook