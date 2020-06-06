Prohibitory order in two local levels

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

SURKHET, JUNE 5

Dailekh District Administration Office has imposed an indefinite prohibitory order in two municipalities of Dailkeh from 06:00pm today. The DAO today issued the indefinite prohibitory diktat for Narayan Municipality and Dullu Municipality.

Ninety one people were detected with COVID-19 in Dailkeh today alone. With this, the total number of virus-infected persons has reached 308 in the district. One person has succumbed to the virus till date.

CDO Yubaraj Kattel said DAO issued the order after sudden spike in the number of COVID patients.

