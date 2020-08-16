Prohibitory order lifted in Banke district

Himalayan News Service

Banke, August 15

Banke Administration has lifted the prohibitory order from last night. The administration had imposed the order 13 days ago after coronavirus was detected in the community.

Banke Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang said the prohibitory order had been lifted from yesterday midnight.

Given the present situation of the district the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee was less likely to extend the prohibitory order, said CDO Kurumbang. “We will take further decisions if the infection rate increases,” he added. Kurumbang said the administration would tighten health safety measures. The local administration had imposed the prohibitory order since August 1, after the coronavirus infection had spread in the community.

CDO Kurumbang said action would be taken against those who did not wear masks.

Financial institutions have resumed their services while markets and businesses have also opened.

According to District Administration Office, Banke, the government offices would come into operation from tomorrow. Public transport services will also resume as per odd and even rule from tomorrow.

Kurumbang said action would be taken against those who violated the decision.

Fine up to Rs 2,000 would be imposed on rule violators, according to Kurumbang.

