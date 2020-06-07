Protest seeking tax waiver

Birgunj, June 6
Nepali Congress Parsa staged a protest in Birgunj today seeking waiver of government taxes during the lockdown period.
The hour-long demonstration starting mid-day was staged by Nepali Congress Parsa Area No 1 at Adarshanagar Chowk of Birgunj, in protest against the government notice to the public to post their taxes. Participants at the protest carried placards urging the government to waive off electricity tariff, bank interest on loans, and taxes for the lockdown period.
“At a time when the government should be providing relief to businesses to offset the impact of the pandemic, it has issued a notice asking businesses to post their taxes by keeping the entire nation under lockdown for over two months now, which is unfair,” said NC Parsa Area No 1 Chairperson Bijaya Sarraf.
Though the government has extended the deadline for posting taxes, there have been calls for waiver of the taxes for the lockdown period. Meanwhile, in view of the protest, security was beefed up at Adarshanagar Chowk today.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
