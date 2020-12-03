Nepal | December 03, 2020

Province 1 initiates free uterus test

Province 1 initiates free uterus test

Published: December 03, 2020 1:00 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
BIRATNAGAR: District hospitals in Province 1 have initiated to provide free tests for cervical cancer screening starting Wednesday.Â The hospitals would conduct tests for cervical cancer through LBC technology.
According to Chief of Province Public Health Laboratory, Dr Jayebendra Yadav, Dhankuta District Hospital was the first to conduct the free test.Â On the first day, the hospital collected samples of as many as seven women, he shared.
Social Development Minister of Province 1, Jeevan Ghimire marked the beginning of the free cervical cancer test service. He shared that people’s lifestyle was to blame for an increased number of cancer patients.
Ghimire, on the occasion of the first service day, announced that the province would conduct different programmes for cancer reduction.
Minister Ghimire further said that the provincial government is planning to upgrade Dhankuta District Hospital as a teaching hospital, with a 100-bed facility within this fiscal year.

