Province 2 gets one more week to respond to HC on COVID preparation

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 19
Birgunj bench of Janakpur High Court has extended its interim order issued against Province 2 government in which it had asked the provincial government to have adequate number of dedicated hospitals for COVID-19 patients, ramp up PCR testing and strictly enforce bar on people’s movement across the border with India.
A division bench of judges Abdul Aziz Musalman and Ramesh Kumar Pokharel issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Karna.
The court also asked Province 2 government to present within seven days a report on how it had complied with the court order and how it planned to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stating that the provincial government had failed to give details of its efforts to control COVID-19, the court asked the provincial government to do the needful within the next seven days.
The bench asked the provincial government to make maximum efforts to ramp up PCR testing and contact tracing.
The bench also asked the provincial government to ensure that people can buy essential goods in a safe manner at a certain time of the day during the period when prohibitory orders have been enforced in some parts of the province.
According to the petitioner, the court also asked the government to ensure that the last rites of those who die due to COV- ID-19 should be performed as per their families’ traditions and rituals.
Kathmandu, August 18 The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6. Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will pr Read More...
Kathmandu, August 18 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Governm Read More...
Dhading, August 18 Many places at Rubivalley Rural Municipality in Dhading are at high risk of landslides due to incessant rainfall. Human settlements at Simpale, Dukdung, Sortung, Chalese, Kapurgaun, Hemdung and Newer, among other places of the rural municipality are at high risk of lands Read More...
Jhapa, August 18 A Polymerase Chain Reaction laboratory set up with the initiative of the public in Kankai Municipality of Jhapa has yet to come into operation due to lack of permission from the provincial government. The PCR lab was set up in Samarpan Building of Kotihom in Surunga with a hug Read More...
Chitwan, August 18 The people in Chitwan now have access to PCR test for coronavirus infection if they pay from their pockets from today, after Chitwan Medical College got approval to conduct tests. Chief Executive Director of the college Pratap Devkota said that tests of the hospital’s heal Read More...
Saptari, August 18 Saptari district has extended the prohibitory order by 15 more days to discourage activities involving people’s gathering in order to contain the increasing cases of coronavirus infection. The local authority will, however, organise awareness programmes to reduce the virus Read More...
Dharan, August 18 After Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences, Dharan, has also started using plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The therapy was used to treat a local businessperson. He is the second patient to be Read More...
Bajura, August 18 Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa arrived in Bajura with a team to inspect the condition of monsoon-related disaster victims. According to Chief District Officer Krishna Gaihre of Bajura, the team also included Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Sudurpashchim Province Chair Karna Read More...