Province 5 lawmakers resort to vandalism

BHAIRAHAWA, OCTOBER 5

Nepali Congress lawmakers resorted to vandalism inside the Provincial Assembly of Province 5 over the naming of the provincial capital.

Angered by the ruling party’s unilateral attempt to pass the proposal that sought to declare Dang Deukhuri as the province’s permanent capital without bothering to make public the report of the special committee set up by the PA earlier, NC lawmakers flew off the handle and PA furniture faced their wrath.

“As the government tried to get the proposal passed without making public the report prepared by a special committee, NC lawmakers protested the ruling party’s unilateral and authoritarian ways,” said NC parliamentary party leader Birendra Kumar Kanaudiya.

Province 5 PA has 61 lawmakers representing Nepal Communist Party (NCP), 19 representing Nepali Congress, six representing People Socialist Party and one representing Rastriya Janamorcha.

Speaker Purna Bahadur Gharti Magar halted PA proceedings for the day and scheduled the next meeting of the House for 12 o’clock tomorrow.

