Provincial Assembly has culture of collaboration, says Shankar Pokharel

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Khasyauli, February 4

Chief Minister of Province 5 Shankar Pokharel has asserted that the Provincial Assembly has institutionalised the culture of collaboration.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the establishment day of Province 5 here today, CM Pokharel said, “The role of Provincial Assembly in our province is paramount for strengthening the governance system based on rule of law.”

Pokharel said that separation of power was exercised well with the federal set up in place and the legislature and the executive were working in tandem in the province.

“We are exercising democracy and development in a unique manner,” he added.

Also, speaking at the event, whip of Nepali Congress Nirmala Chhetri voiced her concern about delay in naming the province and fixing its headquarters. She said that her party, albeit in the opposition, was willing to collaborate with the provincial government towards this end.

Similarly, Federal Socialist Party-Nepal’s Santosh Pandey called for recommendations and cooperation from all quarters for development of the province.

Although it was a special day for Province 5, the event saw dismal participation of Provincial Assembly members.

During the event, cultural programmes such as Tharu culture processions were held. On the occasion, former secretary of Province 5 Surendra Aryal was honoured and Dr Man Bahadur BK and Prem Bhattarai were awarded as best employees.

A version of this article appears in print on February 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

