Public toilets in Bajura district HQ in poor state

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 29
Most of the public toilets in Bajura district headquarters, Martadi, are in poor state. As a result, human excreta is a common sight in Martadi, which was declared an open defecation free zone six years ago.
Some of the toilets are in dilapidated condition while others are poorly managed and are hardly used. Lack of usable public lavatory has affected traders and customers.
As public facilities are in poor state, people either use toilets of hotels and restaurants or are simply obliged to relieve themselves in the open.
“People who come to the bus park have no option but to defecate in the open,” said local Kalak Nepali. It is an irony that the place — long declared an ODF zone — has faeces all over, he added.
Moreover, many other trade centres in Bajura face similar plight due to lack or poor management of public toilets.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,479. Meanwhile, 1,255 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 231,978. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 548 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. Of the new cases, 244 are females and 304 are males. As many as 422 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 61 and 65 cases respectiv Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has called on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at the latter's official residence in Baluwatar. The State Councilor and Defence Minister of China arrived here this morning on a one day official visit. Fenghe had asserted that his short visit to Ne Read More...
STUTTGART: Kingsley Coman scored one goal and set up another as Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Saturday and stay top of the Bundesliga. It was the seventh consecutive game that Bayern, who face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week, conceded a goa Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighton after conceding a VAR-inspired stoppage-time penalty while Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in Manchester City's 5-0 crushing of Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's Everton suffered their fourth defeat in five games aft Read More...
LONDON: More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
SYDNEY: Steve Smith was at his imperious best as he scored a second successive 62-ball century to drive Australia to a 51-run victory over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, sealing the one-day series 2-0 with a match to spare. The clash, almost a carbon copy of Australia's 66-run wi Read More...