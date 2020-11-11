Qatar Prince’s expedition team scales Mt Amadablam

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani and his team successfully scaled Mt Amadablam in the Everest region.

According to Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, six members of the team along with seven Sherpa climbers stood atop the mountain at around 11:30 am today.

Paudel informed that the climbers who scaled Amadablam include Garrett Christian Madison, Jennifer Lynn Drummond, Theodore Gates Hesser, Mohammed Abdulla M A Al Thani, Chase Allan Merriam, Elia Saikaly, and seven Sherpa climbers — Aang Phurba Sherpa, Siddhi Bahadur Tamang, Mingmar Sherpa, Ming Dorchi Sherpa, Pasdawa Sherpa, Pasang Dawa Sherpa and Pasang Kaji Sherpa.

Being a member of both the Qatari and Sharjah royal families, Al Thani, Goodwill Ambassador of Reach Out to Asia (ROTA), has already climbed the seven summits, becoming the first Qatari to achieve this feat. Born and raised in Sharjah, Al Thani, the father of three had also scaled Mt Everest on May 22, 2013, to raise US $1 million for ROTA’s education projects in Nepal. Al Thani belongs to the Sharjah royal family by his paternal grandmother – sister of the current Emir of Sharjah.

Earlier, Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition with Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year’s first ever summit to Nepal’s 8000er mountain.

