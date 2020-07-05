Quarantine facilities emptying in Province 2

JANAKPUR, JULY 4
The number of people staying in quarantine centres has been decreasing.
As of last Thursday, the number of people quarantined in eight districts of Province 2 has gone down to 3,770.
Two weeks ago, the number of people staying in 455 quarantines facilities of the province was 15,581. Many of them were sent home after they tested negative for the virus, while those who tested positive were taken to isolation wards for treatment, according to provincial Ministry of Social Development.
However, the number of people in home quarantine is on the rise. As of July 15, the number of people in home quarantine was 11,643, but the number jumped to 18,560 in two week period. Of the total 44,232 people tested for virus in the province, 37,085 tested negative while 3,544 people, including 220 women, tested positive.
Test results of 3,603 people are yet to be received. The number of people who have recovered from the virus has reached 1,923 with three deaths so far.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
