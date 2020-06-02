Quarantine facilities in Sudurpaschim crammed as returnees from India surge

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The quarantine facilities across Sudurpaschim Province have become over-crowded due to the influx of incoming Nepali migrant workers from India.

As recorded at the Administration Office in Kailali, approximately 2,000 to 5,000 migrant workers have been regularly entering the province through the Trinagar border checkpoint, leading to increased pressure on quarantine facilities to manage the arriving population.

As many as 49,953 persons have been kept in quarantine facilities throughout the lockdown tenure in the province.

According to co-ordinator of the COVID-19 committee at Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City, Narayan Baral, more people are believed to be entering Nepal than what was estimated.

This issue has not only led to crammed quarantine facilities but has also posed a problem to run sufficient PCR and RDT tests. This has pushed the government on a backfoot in managing the critical situation brought upon by the pandemic.

