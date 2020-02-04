Rajbiraj campus vandalised

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Rajbiraj, February 3

Irate students resorted to vandalism at Mahendra Bindeswori Multiple Campus after classes were halted due to an agitation launched by partial teachers at Rajbiraj,in Saptari, today.

Partial teachers affiliated to Tribhuvan University Nepal Parttime Teachers’ Union Central Committee working at the campus padlocked the office of the campus chief yesterday and boycotted classes from today.

They have been agitating with the demand to change all partial faculty members into contract teachers. Different student unions said they launched the agitation as they were deprived of their right to education.

Samajwadi Students’ Union Campus Unit Chair Shyam Kumar Yadav said they were forced to start an agitation as teachers’ protest had deprived them of their right to study. Other student unions have expressed solidarity with Samajwadi Students’ Union.

Tribhuvan University Nepal Part Time Teachers’ Union campus Unit Committee Rajbiraj Chair Ranadhir Kumar Karna said teachers were boycotting classes to get their demands fulfilled.

A version of this article appears in print on February 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

