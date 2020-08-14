Ramechhap municipal office halts services after staff infected

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Ramechhap, August 13

Restriction on movement has been imposed in Ramechhap as cases of COVID-19 have increased.

After the infection was seen among a few employees of Manthali Municipality, Ramechhap District Administration Office imposed restrictions on movement and sealed the municipality office and the area in the vicinity from today.

According to District Health Office, it was necessary to seal parts of Mathali as some municipality staff members had tested positive for the virus.

“In view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the district administration has decided to allow operation of bazaars across the district only up to 10:00am, while unnecessary movement has been completely prohibited,” said Chief District Officer Rudradevi Sharma.

As per the decision of the Crisis Management Committee today, operations of all vehicles, including motorbikes, have been banned till August 27.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to ban weekly markets, religious activities and gatherings at religious sites. in the municipality.

