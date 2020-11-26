Rastriya Janamorcha demands stern action against guilty of Bardibas rape, murder case

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Rastriya Janamorcha has demanded the government to take stern action against the guilty of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Bardibas of Mahottari.

Issuing a press release today, party spokesperson Durga Poudel said that rape and murder cases taking place continuously in the country shows weak security for people.

The party also blamed the government of indifference towards peace and security, demanding justice to the victim by taking action against the guilty.

It also asked the government, by staging demonstrations, to carry out proper investigation.

Feature image: File

