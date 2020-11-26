Nepal | November 26, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Rastriya Janamorcha demands stern action against guilty of Bardibas rape, murder case

Rastriya Janamorcha demands stern action against guilty of Bardibas rape, murder case

Published: November 26, 2020 2:47 pm On: Nepal
Rastriya Samachar Samiti
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Rastriya Janamorcha has demanded the government to take stern action against the guilty of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Bardibas of Mahottari.

Issuing a press release today, party spokesperson Durga Poudel said that rape and murder cases taking place continuously in the country shows weak security for people.

The party also blamed the government of indifference towards peace and security, demanding justice to the victim by taking action against the guilty.

It also asked the government, by staging demonstrations, to carry out proper investigation.

Feature image: File

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

28 more fatalities registered today, Covid-19 death-toll hits 1389

KATHMANDU: Twenty-eight more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1389. Meanwhile, 1948 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 226,026. Over 1.4 million deaths from the disea Read More...

1,948 new cases recorded on Wednesday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 226,026

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,948 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 226,026. Of the total cases, 774 are females while 1,174 are males. In the last 24 hours, 835 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...

Mysterious shiny monolith found in otherworldly Utah desert

SALT LAKE CITY: Deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert lies a mystery: A gleaming metal monolith in one of the most remote parts of the state. The smooth, tall structure was found during a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, officials said Monday. A crew Read More...

Kathmandu valley reports 835 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 835 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 350 are females and 485 are males. As many as 635 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 113 and 87 cases Read More...

One killed in brawl over land dispute in Rautahat

RAUTAHAT: A man died after he was struck with a plank of wood in a brawl over land dispute in Garuda Municipality-7 of Rautahat district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Phatinga Thakur (50) of Bhimdawar in Garuda-7. Three brothers — Gyani Thakur (55), Dhyani Thakur (45) and Read More...

Protests continue at Bardibas despite prohibitory order

SIRAHA: Locals in Bardibas have continued their protest, despite prohibitory order, for the death of Buddhiraj Neupane. Neupane was injured, and he subsequently died, after the police opened fire on Tuesday. The local administration had issued a prohibitory order this morning from 9:00 am until 6 Read More...

Relocated Arna gives birth to a calf in Chitwan National Park

CHITWAN: An Arna (wild water buffalo) also known as 'Bubalus arnee', gave birth to a calf on Monday in Chitwan. With this, the Chitwan National Park (CNP) now has five calves born to a herd of arnas relocated from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve (KTWR) and the Central Zoo. The calf was born two da Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1948 new cases, 3140 recoveries and 28 fatalities recorded on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 835 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,690,509 tes Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times