RAW Chief Goyal meets PM Oli in Kathmandu

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) — the foreign intelligence agency of India — Samant Goel met with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in Kathmandu.

The RAW Chief, during a very ‘covert’ visit to Nepal, had paid a visit to PM Oli on Wednesday.

Prime Minister’s press advisor confirmed the same in a press release, today.

Reports of the Indian intelligence chief landing in the capital were run by the media on Wednesday despite the authorities’ attempts to keep in under wraps.

On Thursday, PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa shared the information on social networking sites stating that Goyal had paid a courtesy call on PM Oli.

“During the meeting, the RAW chief expressed commitment to keep Nepal-India friendly relations intact, to resolve existing issues by means of dialogue and to further advance bilateral cooperation,” the statement read.

Goyal’s visit precedes another high-level visit from India — that of Indian Army Chief — which is scheduled for November.

He returned to the Indian capital on Thursday morning.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook