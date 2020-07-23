Reconstruction of bridge swept by flooded river expedited in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited.

The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rain on Monday.

Movement along the highway has come to a halt after the part of concrete bridge was swept away on Dhading side. Meanwhile, the stakeholders concerned have been actively carrying out reconstruction of the bridge.

The landslides and floods triggered by incessant rainfall have been reported to have wreaked havoc causing heavy damages to the infrastructures in various parts of the country with the monsoon season in full swing.

According to Division Road Office, Bharatpur, it will take about two days to complete construction of the bridge that started on Wednesday.

According to Dhading’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Asman Tamang, security personnel including one hundred Nepali Army personnel, others from Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been mobilised for repairing of the bridge.

The CDO said, the highway will be brought into operation as the reconstruction has been expedited with the engagement of personnel deployed from Nepali Army’s Gajuri-based barrack along with APF, Nepal Police, and a technician team who have been assisting in the construction works.

Meanwhile, gabions were being laid on the ground on Tuesday morning from where the part of bridge was swept away by the flooded river. Moreover, a hundred youths from Benighat Rural Municipality have also been mobilised for filling stones in wired cage to make the gabions, one of the ward chairs of the rural municipality, Hari Dallakoti informed. Likewise, a bull dozer and an excavator belonging to the District Traffic Police Office are being used in the reconstruction.

Chief of Dhading District Police Office, Rabindra Subedi, said the boulders collected from landslide debris will be utilised for building the bridge. He said they would need boulders and stones equal to the quantity loaded on 90 tipper lorries.

