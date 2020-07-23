Reconstruction of bridge swept by flooded river expedited in Dhading

DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited.
The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rain on Monday.
Movement along the highway has come to a halt after the part of concrete bridge was swept away on Dhading side. Meanwhile, the stakeholders concerned have been actively carrying out reconstruction of the bridge.
The landslides and floods triggered by incessant rainfall have been reported to have wreaked havoc causing heavy damages to the infrastructures in various parts of the country with the monsoon season in full swing.
According to Division Road Office, Bharatpur, it will take about two days to complete construction of the bridge that started on Wednesday.
According to Dhading’s Chief District Officer (CDO) Asman Tamang, security personnel including one hundred Nepali Army personnel, others from Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been mobilised for repairing of the bridge.
The CDO said, the highway will be brought into operation as the reconstruction has been expedited with the engagement of personnel deployed from Nepali Army’s Gajuri-based barrack along with APF, Nepal Police, and a technician team who have been assisting in the construction works.
Meanwhile, gabions were being laid on the ground on Tuesday morning from where the part of bridge was swept away by the flooded river. Moreover, a hundred youths from Benighat Rural Municipality have also been mobilised for filling stones in wired cage to make the gabions, one of the ward chairs of the rural municipality, Hari Dallakoti informed. Likewise, a bull dozer and an excavator belonging to the District Traffic Police Office are being used in the reconstruction.
Chief of Dhading District Police Office, Rabindra Subedi, said the boulders collected from landslide debris will be utilised for building the bridge. He said they would need boulders and stones equal to the quantity loaded on 90 tipper lorries.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice. Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 18,094. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,779 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. Following r Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold has reached a new high with a single day increase of Rs 1,300 per tola in the domestic market. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers' Association, the price of fine gold in the domestic market increased from Rs 92,700 per tola to Rs 94,000 per t Read More...
KATHMANDU: A Chinese national working in Nepal has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday. A 49-year-old female, diagnosed with COVID-19, breathed her last in the course of treatment at Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), this morning, stated the Ministry Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â Nepalâ€™s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis. As of today, 327,614 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Artistes and bands including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, BTS, Usher, among others are set to headline the 10th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Festival that will be held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available for online streaming on the iHeartRadio stations or th Read More...
MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer received racist abuse on social media after breaching biosecurity protocols and being dropped by England and said he was struggling for motivation ahead of the third test against the West Indies on Friday. The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the EnglishÂ Read More...