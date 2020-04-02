Red flag placed on housetops to identify people coming from abroad in Dolakha

Himalayan News Service

Dolakha, April 1

Melung Rural Municipality has started a campaign of keeping a red flag to identify people who have come from abroad, in Dolakha.

Chairman Nar Bahadur Shrestha said the rural municipality has just started the campaign for identifying people who come from abroad and if they were COVID-19 infected. He said the red flag would be kept for 14 days in the houses so that they could easily detect people who had come from abroad.

Shrestha informed that the flag would be removed after 14 days from the houses. He said that as many as 11 people had returned from abroad till date.

Two municipalities and seven rural municipalities in Ramechhap have deployed health workers to prevent possible outbreak of COV- ID-19. Local levels in the district have also set up isolation wards with total 59 beds in different places of the district.

Chief District Officer BhimkantaSharma said 59 isolations and 210 quarantines had been set up in different parts of the district. He said there were 48 sets of PPE, 20 thermal guns and 27 ambulances were on standby in the district.

Gaurishankar Rural Municipality has set up six isolation beds, eight isolation beds have been established in Sailung, five each in Kalinchowk and Tamakoshi, two in Baiteshwor, eight beds in Bhimeshwor, 10 in Bigu and two beds in Jiri. Similarly, private hospitals have also been setting up isolation beds to fight the COV- ID-19. Six isolation beds have been set up in Tsho Rolpa Hospital, two in Dolakha Community Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital, Dolakha, has also set up five isolation beds.

CDO Sharma said health workers and medicines were managed at every local level. Federation of Rural Municipality Bagmati Province Coordinator and Tamakoshi Rural Municipality Chairman Ishwor Chandra Pokhrel said the local levels had been organising awareness programme along with health workers and medicines.

