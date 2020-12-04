Residents of Baniya village living in constant fear

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











NEPALGUNJ, DECEMBER 3

Residents of Baniya village adjoining Nepalgunj of Banke are living in constant fear after a villager died in a deadly clash following a dispute here a few days ago.

The village has been under the surveillance of personnel of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police to prevent any possible incident of violence. Locals fear that yet another clash may erupt anytime soon.

A longstanding dispute among villagers over village road and land flared up, causing a fatal clash on Monday.

Forty-five-year-old Dhaniram Yadav of Baniya village died in the clash. Three days after Yadav’s death, his kin received his body and conducted the final rites. Five other persons were injured in the incident.

“The fear that has gripped the villagers in the wake of the incident hasn’t subsided yet,” said local Dilawar Bagban.

According to victims, a group of masked youths wearing helmets barged into the homes of Dhaniram’s neighbourhood and vandalised things.

“As they have phoned us with threats of further attacks, we can’t sleep well at night,” said local Amrita Yadav.

The deceased’s nephew Kriparam Yadav has sought stern action against the youths involved in the attack that took his uncle’s life. He has also sought compensation for his family. Regarding the assault, Dhaniram’s kin have filed an FIR with the police identifying Dinesh Kadu and 16 others as perpetrators behind the murderous attack.

While police have arrested two of the youths mentioned in the FIR, others are at large.

A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook