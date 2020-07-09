‘Respect rights of vulnerable people’

KATHMANDU, JULY 8
International partners, civil society and humanitarian organisations have been working together to support the Government of Nepal’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, read a joint press statement issued by United Nations, various embassies and international agencies in Nepal today.
According to the statement, all actors involved in the COVID-19 response need to respect the rights of all people, especially women and girls, youth, minorities and marginalised groups, to ensure that there is no discrimination, sexual exploitation and abuse while providing assistance at quarantine and isolation centres.
Those issuing the statement are Embassy of Australia, Department for International Development, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of Finland, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, Embassy of Japan, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Embassy of Norway, Embassy of Switzerland, United Nations in Nepal and US- AID.
Between March 11 and June 6 , as many as 624 cases of violence against women and girls were reported.
“There have been concerning allegations of sexual abuse in quarantine centres, places where women should feel safe to spend their quarantine before returning to their families and their community. We must have zero tolerance for sexual exploitation and abuse, we must treat every allegation seriously and pursue appropriate action to resolve it,” read the statement.
“In cases where sexual exploitation or abuse does occur, it is essential that victims have access to safe and confidential reporting channels and services, as well as to justice and legal remedy. When children are victims, the approach must consider the best interest of the child,” read the statement.
The UN, embassies and international agencies emphasised that protection from sexual exploitation and abuse must be integrated into the response to COVID-19 as a central part of coordinated humanitarian action and development assistance.
“We encourage everyone engaged in the COVID-19 response – government, private sector, civil society, communities, frontline workers, security forces and volunteers – to respect and protect those who are vulnerable and marginalised, and create a safe environment for both the service users and providers without fear of sexual exploitation and abuse,” read the statement.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JULY 7 Isolation wards that were set up to keep COVID-19 infected patients are mostly empty as most of the infected continue to stay in quarantine shelters in Sudurpaschim Province. As per data with Sudurpaschim Province Social Development Ministry, as of now, the total number of COV Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Farmers in Banke were elated after Sikta Irrigation Project released water in the project’s western and eastern canals keeping in view the paddy plantation time this year. Man Bahadur Magar of Kamdi, Duduwa Rural Municipality, said he could plant paddy on time this year aft Read More...
POKHARA, JULY 7 Western Regional Hotel Association, Pokhara, has urged banks and financial institutions not to pile pressure for loan payment. Banks and financial institutions are pressing hotels and the tourism sector to pay back the loan and interest, on the ground that the fiscal year was d Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 7 The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management. A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj B Read More...
According to the United Nations, the coronavirus pandemic is deepening pre-existing inequalities and exposing vulnerabilities in social, political and economic systems. The pandemic has compounded the socio-economic challenges facing women. Regarding this issue, Arpana Ale Magar from The Himalayan T Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Local levels have started constructing helipads to control possible loss of lives and property due to floods in Banke and Bardiya. Helipad construction is under way to rescue people trapped in the floods. Choppers can take off and land even at night time in the new helipads. Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 7 Khotang’s Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality is preparing to mobilise teachers in every tole of the local level and resume teaching-learning activities from July 22. The rural municipality decided to this effect after the school remained closed for the past four months due Read More...
HETAUDA, JULY 7 Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal. According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds. Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hos Read More...