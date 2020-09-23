Resumption of issuance of driving licences unlikely in near future

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 22
The resumption of issuance of new driving licence, which has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, is unlikely in the near future.
Even though the government has been issuing licence to those who have already cleared trial, thousands of people are waiting for the government to resume licence trial.
“Though we have started distributing printed licence, the distribution process has been affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. In such a scenario, how can we think of restarting licence trials?” wondered Gogan Bahadur Hamal, director general of Department of Transport Management.
In the wake of spike in COVID cases, the DoTM is planning to start issuing forms for new licence only after the festive season, he added.
“However, it all depends on how the situation evolves,” he said, adding, “Due to the pandemic, we are working with limited staff. Moreover, licence trials will attract large crowd, increasing the risk of transmission of the virus.”
While Hamal said the department was considering to resume licence issuance after festivals, the department has not begun making any preparation yet.
Even though life in the city is inching back to normal, the number of people contracting coronavirus is on the rise, uncertainty looms over issuance of licence, he added.
He, however, said that the department might implement a quota system for new licence issuance. “If normalcy returns after the lockdown, we may distribute forms for licence in quota system where a limited number of forms will be distributed every day,” he said. Prior to this, the department had been issuing around 3,500 to 4,000 forms per day for licence-seekers.
But, once the licence issuance resumes, service-seekers in Kathmandu will be able to get their licence within a week of clearing their trial. Meanwhile, in districts outside Kathmandu, an applicant will have to wait for at least a month after clearing the trial to get his or her hand on the licence.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Scores of locals and shop owners of Thamel, a core tourist destination of the country, have started patrolling the area at night. Shop owners and locals have taken the step after ‘unwanted’ people’s movement increased during the late night after the lockdown was r Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 The industries in the country utilised only 40 per cent of their installed capacity in the six-month period between Mid-July 2019 to mid-January 2020, reveals the Economic Activities Study Report 2019-20 (Half Yearly) unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank today. The results rev Read More...
KAVREPALANCHOK: One Covid-19 related fatality was reported in Dhulikhel Hospital on Monday evening. The 50-year-old woman of Panauti Municipality-5, Chaukot, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 19 days, breathed her last yesterday, informed Dr Narendra Jha, Member-se Read More...
At least 31,211,095 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 962,705 people have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The Read More...
LAMJUNG: A man died after lightning struck him in Besisahar Municipality-6 of Lamjung district on Monday. Lamjung District Police Office (DPO) identified the deceased as Sante BK (42) of Pumagaun. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at the DPO, BK was injured Read More...
GULMI: Two persons died after they were buried under the debris of a landslide in Isma Rural Municipality-2 of Gulmi on Monday night. A joint team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of locals Prem Bahadur Kumal (39) and Safal Kumal (5) from under t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Dr Govinda KC who had been staging a hunger strike in Jumla was taken to National Trauma Centre after he landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday. Dr KC took Buddha Air flight from Nepalgunj to the capital city to continue his strike in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgunj. Read More...
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday confirmed over 75,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours. With more than 5.5 million cases, India is behind only the United States in total number of confirmed infections. India's death toll from the virus is nearly 89,000. So far, Read More...