Revised height of Mt Everest to be revealed Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to announce the ‘new height’ of world’s tallest peak, Mt Everest (Chomolungma/ Sagarmatha).

Department of Survey will announce the revised height of the peak on Tuesday afternoon at its office amid an event.

The current height of the mountain, 8848 metres, was measured in 1954 by Survery of India.

Nepal decided to remeasure the peak after speculations that the widely accepted height might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake.

Officials of the government had coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the height of the Everest.

Nepal and China had agreed to jointly announce the revised height during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit in 2019.

