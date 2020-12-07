Revised height of Mt Everest to be revealed Tuesday

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to announce the ‘new height’ of world’s tallest peak, Mt Everest (Chomolungma/ Sagarmatha).
Department of Survey will announce the revised height of the peak on Tuesday afternoon at its office amid an event.
The current height of the mountain, 8848 metres, was measured in 1954 by Survery of India.
Nepal decided to remeasure the peak after speculations that the widely accepted height might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake.
Officials of the government had coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the height of the Everest.
Nepal and China had agreed to jointly announce the revised height during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit in 2019.
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 5 In the first four months of the current fiscal year, reconstruction of a total of 46,870 private houses has been completed. According to the Nepal Reconstruction Authority (NRA), during the fourmonth period, reconstruction of 27 schools and 12 heritage sites were also com Read More...
KARNALI: Yet another person has succumbed to Coronavirus infection in Surkhet district of Karnali Province. A 53-year-old man of Panchapuri Municipality-6 died in course of treatment at the Provincial Hospital on Saturday night, according to the Health Services Division. The deceased was sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Senior tourism entrepreneur Iswari Paudel has been appointed the board director at Nepal Airlines Corporation. According to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Minister Yogesh Bhattarai recently nominated Paudel, a permanent resident of Taplejung district, to the m Read More...
SIDHARTHANAGAR: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has given the China's North West Company a deadline of 25 days to complete the Gautam Buddha International Airport. Addressing the project chief and company representatives during an onsite inspection on Satur Read More...
KATHMANDU: A two-day conference on 'Shaping a human world: Global Perspective on Higher Education' began today to address the post-COVID-19 challenges of education and exchanging global experiences. Nepal Open University and the Morgan State University of the USA are jointly organising this confe Read More...
KATHMANDU: A special and rare astronomical event is heading our way, slated to take place this December solstice - The Great Conjunction 2020. Towards the end of 2020, two big planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear closer to our eyes. If we look towards the southwest 45 minutes after sunset ton Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally has advanced to 240,981 as 1,096 additional infections emerged on Sunday. Of the total cases, 408 are females while 688 are males. In the last 24 hours, 484 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 351 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,594. Meanwhile, 1,096 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 240,981. Over 1.5 million deaths from the disease Read More...