Rhino-horn smuggler injured in firing in Butwal

BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6

One person was injured when a rhino horn smuggler grabbed a pistol from a policeman and opened fire at police personnel at Kalash Hotel of Sukkhanagar, Butwal, today.

Rakesh Neupane of Basantapur, Kathmandu, received a bullet on his chin. He was referred to Bhairahawa-based Universal Teaching Hospital for treatment after he could not be treated at Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

DSP Pratit Singh Rathaur of Butwal Area Police Office, said Neupane had received the bullet after his friend Birendra Bahadur Singh seized the pistol from a policeman and opened fire at security personnel.

Acting on a tip-off that rhino-horn smugglers were staying at the hotel, plainclothes police personnel were sent to the hotel. Police seized one set of rhino-horn from their possession.

Police arrested Bhakta Bahadur Thapa of Surkhet and Karna Bahadur Raut of Jajarkot from the hotel. “Birendra Bahadur Singh, who opened fire, is at large,” said DSP Satya Narayan Thapa of Rupandehi District Police Office.

Police have handed over the arrestees and the seized horn to the Division Forest Office and filed a case against them at Rupandehi District Court.

A version of this article appears in print on December 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

