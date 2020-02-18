Rival NCP student union factions clash in Chitwan, three arrested

Himalayan News Service

Chitwan, February 17

A clash broke out between two rival factions of students aligned to the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) at Agriculture and Forestry University in Rampur, Chitwan, today.

According to sources, the clash broke out between supporters of former All Nepal National Free Student Union and All Nepal National Independent Student Union (Revolutionary).

Police informed that ANNFSU central member Dev Prasad Pathak was injured in the clash. He is said to have received injury on the head and is being treated at Chitwan Medical College.

Police have arrested three students in connection with the clash.

“Three students, namely, Prem Gharti, Sabit Subedi and Abhisekh Neupane have been arrested, and they are all said to be close to the erstwhile ANNFSU-R,” said Chitwan District Police Office Chief SP Nantiraj Gurung.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the clash, angry students vandalised the Chitwan district office of the mother party today, accusing the party of not resolving a longstanding difference in the sister wings that led to the clash today. The table glass of the office of district Chair Yam Bahadur Pariyar was broken during the aggression.

According to ANNFSU Chitwan Coordinator Prakash Acharya, a fissure has surfaced over whether or not to celebrate People’s War Day on February 13.

“Ever since a dispute over celebrating People’s War Day arose, clashes have occurred frequently, and though we asked the party to resolve the dispute, it didn’t heed our call,” he explained.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

