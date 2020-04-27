River blockage puts villages at high risk

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, April 26

The risk of Budhiganga River being blocked during monsoon is high due to landslides and rainwater at Dwari of Budhiganga and Tribeni municipalities in Bajura.

Landslides have been occurring frequently in the area for the last two years even in the winter season. There was some blockage in the river this winter also. Locals said that the river got blocked after the water level increased in the rainy season.

According to Tribeni Municipality, the river could be blocked any time as big boulders swept away by the river could have obstructed the river’s flow. Local residents have also become aware that the risk of river blockage has increased.

NabinThapa, a local, said landslides have been occurring at Paima for the last two years. He said fertile lands, suspension bridge and the Sanphe-Martadi road section were also at a high risk. This road section has been obstructed during monsoon every year.

Food Rights Networks Bajura Chairman Madan Raj Jaisi said landslides had narrowed the river’s path on one side and the river on the other side had eroded land. He said no one had paid attention for road management and to opening the blocked area of the river despite frequent requests to the authority concerned.

Locals said Taprisera of Bajura, Budhabagar and Sanphebagar of Achham are at high risk. Bhanubhakta Jaisi of Paima said that many villages were at high risk of landslides. He added that most of the fertile lands were swept away by the river last year. He informed that landslides had occurred even in the winter season.

Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said that his office has already informed the Irrigation Office about the need to open the obstructed river.

