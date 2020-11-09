POKHARA, NOVEMBER 8
Gandaki Province’s COVID fund had more than Rs 340 million in cash, but Rs 250 million has already been spent as COVID cases increase.
According to the province’s Ministry of Social Development, over Rs 250 million was spent on construction of isolation wards at district hospitals, quarantine facilities, purchase of health materials, training and under other headings.
Information Officer Sushila Acharya at the ministry said only Rs 90 million of the COVID fund was left as Rs 140 million had been allocated to the districts for construction of isolation facilities.
But, district hospitals do not have ICUs for COVID patients. Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences received Rs five million for internal preparations to control COVID-19.
Gandaki Province Health Directorate had been allocated Rs 3.6 million to foot the bills of the manpower company for COVID control and treatment.
The government had deposited Rs 300 million for the COVID fund. The fund had received the remaining budget from the private sector and individuals. The province government has been spending money from the fund on COVID control.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
MORANG, NOVEMBER 7 Chief Minister of Province 1, Sherdhan Rai, handed over 34 three-room houses to landless households in Ward No7 of Gramthan Rural Municipality of Morong yesterday. The houses were constructed under the ‘People’s Home Programme’ of the government. The landless people Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 A slight gain in the mid-week failed to prop up the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading week between November 1 and 5, causing the local bourse to record a drop of 0.58 per cent or 9.59 points. “While some short-term investors looked to capitalise on t Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7 The price of precious metals surged in the trading week between November 1 and 6 as investors reaped the benefits of a lower US dollar in an uncertain environment, where markets are betting on a Biden win in the US presidential election. According to the price rate of Fed Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has carried out 30 sting operations in the current fiscal year. The various sting operations carried out by the CIAA led to the arrest of many civil servants up to the Joint Secretary level. The civil servants harassing serv Read More...
DHANGADHI: A person died while another sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Dogadakedar Rural Municipality-2 of Baitadi district on Saturday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Bir Bahadur Kunwar (33) and injured as the jeep dr Read More...
WASHINGTON: After the declaration on Saturday that Democrat Joe Biden had won the race for the White House, Republican President Donald Trump and his allies made one thing clear: he does not plan to concede anytime soon. The president, who has spent months trying to undermine the election results w Read More...
Vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday paid tribute to the women, particularly Black women, whose shoulders she stands on as she shatters barriers that have kept mostly white men entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. "Tonight I reflect on their Read More...
HAVANA: Hundreds of thousands of Cubans began evacuating their homes on Saturday as Tropical Storm Eta neared the Caribbean island’s southern coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding after killing dozens in Central America. The storm is expected to make landfall in central Cuba overnight, Read More...