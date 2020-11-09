HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

POKHARA, NOVEMBER 8

Gandaki Province’s COVID fund had more than Rs 340 million in cash, but Rs 250 million has already been spent as COVID cases increase.

According to the province’s Ministry of Social Development, over Rs 250 million was spent on construction of isolation wards at district hospitals, quarantine facilities, purchase of health materials, training and under other headings.

Information Officer Sushila Acharya at the ministry said only Rs 90 million of the COVID fund was left as Rs 140 million had been allocated to the districts for construction of isolation facilities.

But, district hospitals do not have ICUs for COVID patients. Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences received Rs five million for internal preparations to control COVID-19.

Gandaki Province Health Directorate had been allocated Rs 3.6 million to foot the bills of the manpower company for COVID control and treatment.

The government had deposited Rs 300 million for the COVID fund. The fund had received the remaining budget from the private sector and individuals. The province government has been spending money from the fund on COVID control.

