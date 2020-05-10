Ruling NCP (NCP) raises concerns over India’s unilateral move to open link road via Lipulekh

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The ruling Nepali Communist Party (NCP) of Nepal has raised its concerns over the issue of India inaugurating the link road to Lipulekh via Nepali Territory, on Saturday.

NCP (NCP) in a press release, jointly issued by party co-chairpersons KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, viewed that the Indian action has undermined Nepal’s sovereignty.

According to the statement, all historical facts and evidence, including the Sugauli Treaty, clearly stipulate that the areas east of Kali (Mahakali) River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh are territories of Nepal.

The NCP further noted that this fact was reiterated by Nepal on 15 May 2015 as well in response to the inclusion of Lipulekh Pass as a bilateral trade route without Nepal’s consent in the Joint Statement issued during the official visit of the Prime Minister of India to China.

In the statement, NCP supported the government’s initiative to propose dates for the meeting of foreign secretaries to resolve boundary issues through diplomatic means taking into consideration the age-old friendly ties between the two countries.

NCP further reiterated that the current unilateral action has been forwarded contrary to Nepal’s repeated requests for resolving the boundary issues through an established mechanism as agreed by the two governments at the highest political level and urged both countries to immediately take necessary initiatives to resolves all the boundary issues through diplomatic means.

Moreover, NCP called for the immediate halt in the construction of the contested road to refrain from further complicating the matter.

India had inaugurated the link road connecting to Lipu Lekh, on Friday.

