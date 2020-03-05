Safe migration project kicks off in Bhojpur

Himalayan News Service

Bhojpur, March 4

Safe Migration Project programme started in four local levels of Bhojpur from today.

Of the nine local levels in the district, the programme has started at Bhojpur Municipality, Sadananda Municipality, Hatuwagadi Rural Municipality and Temkemayum Rural Municipality. Project Coordinator of Province 1 Kopila Dahal said Nepal Government started the project with the assistance of Swiss Government and the programme would be organised accordingly.

Safe Migration Project organised an orientation among active journalists in Bhojpur on Wednesday.

At the programme, Mayor Kailash Kumar Aale of Bhojpur Municipality said journalists played a significant role in the transformation of society. He requested mediapersons to publish correct information to facilitate those who wanted to go abroad for foreign job.

Programme Officer Uma Poudel of the project informed that a baseline survey had found that those who wanted to go abroad and work lacked knowledge. She said that they lacked knowledge regarding the labour permission and cost, among other procedures.

Poudel informed that only 14 per cent knew the procedures to follow for foreign jobs while 86 percent were unaware.

