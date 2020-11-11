Sakhui fire victims receive assistance

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BARA, NOVEMBER 10

Kalaiya sub-metropolis of Bara extended assistance to four families with poor economic condition whose houses and sheds were gutted in the fire that broke out last evening.

According to Ram Autaar Chaudhary, a fire victim, they received daily essentials such as rice, potatoes, salt, pulses and soaps in assistance. Besides Ram Autar’s family, families of Sobhala Chaudhary, Nandu Chaudhary and Ram Kishor Chaudhary also received the municipality’s assistance.

The assistance was provided in the presence of Mayor Rajesh Raya Yadav.

Property worth millions of rupees was gutted when the fire destroyed the houses and sheds of eight families in Sakhui, Kalaiya sub-metropolis, last evening.

“The four families with poor economic status will also get tarpaulin, utensils, blankets and mattresses by this evening,” said ward 24 Chairperson Harilal Chaudhary.

Corn, utensils, jewellery, cash and clothes were destroyed in the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

