Saptari to get Tharu ethnic museum

SAPTARI, OCTOBER 20

A Tharu Ethnographic Museum is to be set up at Jamuwa of Kanchanrup Municipality-6, in Saptari district.

A building for the proposed museum has been constructed.

Chief Conservation Officer at Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, Ramdev Chaudhary inaugurated the museum building yesterday. The two-storied building has been constructed on one kaththa land and at six million 875 thousand rupees. Of the total amount, Rs 5.5 million was provided by the Ministry of Forests and Environment while the rest was in the form of local voluntary labour contribution.

On the occasion, Chaudhary expressed the belief that operation of the museum would help preserve the culture and custom of the indigenous Tharu people and promote tourism in the area.

Home stay services have also been started at the place and eight houses are providing this facility to the visitors.

The place is close to Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve, Triyuga and the Saptakoshi rivers, Chandranahar, the oldest modern irrigation canal system of the country constructed during Rana regime and famous religious sites like Chatara and Baraha Kshetra, the community forest and the Chure region.

