RAUTAHAT: An Indian national died and two others sustained injuries when Armed Police Force (APF) personnel, in self-defence, opened fire on a group of people who had reportedly come from across the border and attacked the on-duty security personnel in Sarlahi district today.
Three on-duty security personnel were also injured as Indian nationals attacked the APF post at Narayanpur, Parsa Rural Municipality-3, near the Indian border, at around 9:00 am today, District Police Office, Sarlahi, informed THT.
The Sarlahi District Administration Office has identified the deceased as Bikesh Kumar (27). Two others who had sustained injuries in the clash with security personnel were taken to India. Three APF personnel injured are APF Head constable Sanjay Rai, constables duo Bhupendra Poudel and Rabindra Baitha.
According to the Chief District Officer Mohan Bahadur GC, a dispute erupted as the security personnel stopped four Indian traders who were trying to enter Nepal. The security personnel disputed with the traders over the contraband goods that were being transported. Subsequently, one of them went to the nearby village of Sihorwa in Sitamarhi India and came back with the backup of hundreds of people and attacked on-duty security personnel.
The CDO asserted that the security personnel had to open fire as they pelted the border security personnel with stones and also tried to grab the arms. The deceased was shot on his chest while two others had been shot on legs below knee. The APF has also detained the man who tried to disarm police.
The injured security personnel have been sent to a hospital in Malangwa, the headquarters of Sarlahi district.
Meanwhile, the authorities and chiefs of security agencies from both countries have held a meeting to address the incident. The CDO assured that the tense situation in the border area would return to normal after the meeting.
Text translated by Suresh Chaudhary
